Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Earnings results for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

The TJX Companies last posted its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business earned $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Its revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The TJX Companies has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year ($1.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.8. Earnings for The TJX Companies are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $3.25 per share. The TJX Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. The TJX Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-0233.

Analyst Opinion on The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The TJX Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.91%. The high price target for TJX is $87.00 and the low price target for TJX is $68.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The TJX Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.31, The TJX Companies has a forecasted upside of 8.9% from its current price of $69.15. The TJX Companies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The TJX Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The TJX Companies is 335.48%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, The TJX Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.00% next year. This indicates that The TJX Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

In the past three months, The TJX Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of The TJX Companies is held by insiders. 76.96% of the stock of The TJX Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX



Earnings for The TJX Companies are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $3.25 per share. The P/E ratio of The TJX Companies is 55.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of The TJX Companies is 55.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.08. The TJX Companies has a PEG Ratio of 2.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The TJX Companies has a P/B Ratio of 14.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here