Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Earnings results for Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Tuya last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $56.87 million during the quarter. Tuya has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Tuya are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.18) to ($0.21) per share. Tuya has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Tuya will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 347-549-4091 with passcode “7990514”.

Analyst Opinion on Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tuya in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.00%. The high price target for TUYA is $26.00 and the low price target for TUYA is $22.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tuya has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Tuya has a forecasted upside of 60.0% from its current price of $15.00. Tuya has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya does not currently pay a dividend. Tuya does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

In the past three months, Tuya insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.62% of the stock of Tuya is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA



