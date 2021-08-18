numbers crunched for you before earnings results Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Earnings results for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Victorias Secret & Co. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62.

Analyst Opinion on Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Victoria’s Secret in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.76%. The high price target for VSCO is $100.00 and the low price target for VSCO is $76.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Victoria’s Secret has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.60, Victoria’s Secret has a forecasted upside of 24.8% from its current price of $71.82. Victoria’s Secret has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret does not currently pay a dividend. Victoria’s Secret does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

In the past three months, Victoria’s Secret insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO



Earnings for Victoria’s Secret are expected to decrease by -1.28% in the coming year, from $7.80 to $7.70 per share.

