Wall street estimates Earnings report Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Earnings results for Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Vinci Partners Investments last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Vinci Partners Investments has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Earnings for Vinci Partners Investments are expected to grow by 30.43% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.90 per share. Vinci Partners Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Vinci Partners Investments will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.40%. The high price target for VINP is $39.00 and the low price target for VINP is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments does not currently pay a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

In the past three months, Vinci Partners Investments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.21% of the stock of Vinci Partners Investments is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP



Earnings for Vinci Partners Investments are expected to grow by 30.43% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Vinci Partners Investments is 29.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Vinci Partners Investments is 29.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.79. Vinci Partners Investments has a P/B Ratio of 187.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

