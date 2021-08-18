may delivered a positive earnings surprise Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Earnings results for Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Vipshop last announced its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Vipshop has generated $1.19 earnings per share over the last year ($1.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for Vipshop are expected to grow by 18.88% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.70 per share. Vipshop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Vipshop will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 7:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “2472109”.

Analyst Opinion on Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vipshop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 102.08%. The high price target for VIPS is $52.00 and the low price target for VIPS is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop does not currently pay a dividend. Vipshop does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

In the past three months, Vipshop insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 29.50% of the stock of Vipshop is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.74% of the stock of Vipshop is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)



Earnings for Vipshop are expected to grow by 18.88% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Vipshop is 10.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Vipshop is 10.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.21. Vipshop has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

