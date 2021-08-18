Earnings : What to expect Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Earnings results for Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Weibo last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Weibo has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year ($1.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Earnings for Weibo are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $2.80 per share. Weibo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Weibo will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 7:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “4468816”.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weibo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.32%. The high price target for WB is $67.00 and the low price target for WB is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Weibo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.50, Weibo has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $46.35. Weibo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Weibo does not currently pay a dividend. Weibo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Weibo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.81% of the stock of Weibo is held by institutions.

Earnings for Weibo are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Weibo is 34.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Weibo is 34.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.21. Weibo has a PEG Ratio of 5.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Weibo has a P/B Ratio of 3.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

