Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Earnings results for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services last announced its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services are expected to decrease by -59.35% in the coming year, from $18.23 to $7.41 per share. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.54%. The high price target for ZIM is $55.00 and the low price target for ZIM is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services does not currently pay a dividend. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

In the past three months, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.09% of the stock of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is held by institutions.

Earnings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services are expected to decrease by -59.35% in the coming year, from $18.23 to $7.41 per share. The P/E ratio of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is 9.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is 9.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 54.91. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a P/B Ratio of 18.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

