Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

Earnings results for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 7th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.00. ZTO Express (Cayman) has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($0.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Earnings for ZTO Express (Cayman) are expected to grow by 30.59% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $1.11 per share. ZTO Express (Cayman) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. ZTO Express (Cayman) will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 8:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158503”.

Analyst Opinion on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.75%. The high price target for ZTO is $30.00 and the low price target for ZTO is $26.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ZTO Express (Cayman) has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $26.23. ZTO Express (Cayman) has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) does not currently pay a dividend. ZTO Express (Cayman) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

In the past three months, ZTO Express (Cayman) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 37.78% of the stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO



Earnings for ZTO Express (Cayman) are expected to grow by 30.59% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of ZTO Express (Cayman) is 31.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of ZTO Express (Cayman) is 31.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 54.91. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a PEG Ratio of 2.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

