Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Earnings results for 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

360 DigiTech last released its quarterly earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech has generated $3.50 earnings per share over the last year ($4.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.0. Earnings for 360 DigiTech are expected to grow by 18.20% in the coming year, from $4.56 to $5.39 per share. 360 DigiTech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. 360 DigiTech will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 646-982-0473 with passcode “319341300 #”.

Analyst Opinion on 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 360 DigiTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.96%. The high price target for QFIN is $60.00 and the low price target for QFIN is $14.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

360 DigiTech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.67, 360 DigiTech has a forecasted upside of 91.0% from its current price of $17.63. 360 DigiTech has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech does not currently pay a dividend. 360 DigiTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

In the past three months, 360 DigiTech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.31% of the stock of 360 DigiTech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for 360 DigiTech are expected to grow by 18.20% in the coming year, from $4.56 to $5.39 per share. The P/E ratio of 360 DigiTech is 3.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.80. The P/E ratio of 360 DigiTech is 3.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 46.34. 360 DigiTech has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

