Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Earnings results for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Analyst Opinion on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adtalem Global Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.96%. The high price target for ATGE is $50.00 and the low price target for ATGE is $50.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Adtalem Global Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Adtalem Global Education has a forecasted upside of 41.0% from its current price of $35.47. Adtalem Global Education has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education does not currently pay a dividend. Adtalem Global Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

In the past three months, Adtalem Global Education insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,917,122.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Adtalem Global Education is held by insiders. 91.54% of the stock of Adtalem Global Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE



Earnings for Adtalem Global Education are expected to grow by 12.79% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $3.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Adtalem Global Education is -9.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adtalem Global Education is -9.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adtalem Global Education has a PEG Ratio of 0.75. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Adtalem Global Education has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

