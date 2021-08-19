Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Earnings results for Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Arco Platform last released its earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter. Arco Platform has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.8. Earnings for Arco Platform are expected to grow by 30.23% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.56 per share. Arco Platform has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Arco Platform will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arco Platform in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 78.62%. The high price target for ARCE is $58.00 and the low price target for ARCE is $32.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform does not currently pay a dividend. Arco Platform does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

In the past three months, Arco Platform insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 72.73% of the stock of Arco Platform is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE



Earnings for Arco Platform are expected to grow by 30.23% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Arco Platform is 320.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of Arco Platform is 320.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.06. Arco Platform has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

