numbers crunched for you before earnings results Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Baozun last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Baozun has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Baozun are expected to grow by 110.29% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $1.43 per share. Baozun has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Baozun will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 7:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “3091935#”.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baozun in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.20%. The high price target for BZUN is $43.00 and the low price target for BZUN is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Baozun does not currently pay a dividend. Baozun does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Baozun insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.20% of the stock of Baozun is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.99% of the stock of Baozun is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Baozun are expected to grow by 110.29% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Baozun is 22.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of Baozun is 22.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.06. Baozun has a PEG Ratio of 0.79. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Baozun has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

