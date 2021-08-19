Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Earnings results for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Bilibili last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bilibili has generated ($1.33) earnings per share over the last year (($1.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bilibili are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.34) to ($1.98) per share. Bilibili has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Bilibili will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “6624169”.

Analyst Opinion on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bilibili in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.45%. The high price target for BILI is $140.00 and the low price target for BILI is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bilibili has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.00, Bilibili has a forecasted upside of 50.5% from its current price of $68.46. Bilibili has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili does not currently pay a dividend. Bilibili does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

In the past three months, Bilibili insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.88% of the stock of Bilibili is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI



Earnings for Bilibili are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.34) to ($1.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Bilibili is -47.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bilibili is -47.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bilibili has a P/B Ratio of 20.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here