Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Biofrontera last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.56) diluted earnings per share). Biofrontera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021.

Biofrontera does not currently pay a dividend. Biofrontera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Biofrontera insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of Biofrontera is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Biofrontera is -9.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Biofrontera is -9.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Biofrontera has a P/B Ratio of 15.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

