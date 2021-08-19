How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Earnings results for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

BJ’s Wholesale Club last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has generated $3.09 earnings per share over the last year ($2.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Earnings for BJ’s Wholesale Club are expected to grow by 10.65% in the coming year, from $2.63 to $2.91 per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. BJ’s Wholesale Club will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “8492204”.

Analyst Opinion on BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BJ’s Wholesale Club in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.83%. The high price target for BJ is $58.00 and the low price target for BJ is $39.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.94, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $51.93. BJ’s Wholesale Club has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club does not currently pay a dividend. BJ’s Wholesale Club does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

In the past three months, BJ’s Wholesale Club insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,404,516.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of BJ’s Wholesale Club is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ



Earnings for BJ’s Wholesale Club are expected to grow by 10.65% in the coming year, from $2.63 to $2.91 per share. The P/E ratio of BJ’s Wholesale Club is 17.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of BJ’s Wholesale Club is 17.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 26.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a PEG Ratio of 2.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a P/B Ratio of 22.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

