Earnings : What to expect Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Earnings results for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blend Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.07%. The high price target for BLND is $30.00 and the low price target for BLND is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Blend Labs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.78, Blend Labs has a forecasted upside of 27.1% from its current price of $19.50. Blend Labs has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs does not currently pay a dividend. Blend Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

In the past three months, Blend Labs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND



Earnings for Blend Labs are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.77) per share.

