worth buying post Earnings results? Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Earnings results for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year (($2.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.71) to ($1.01) per share. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 118.08%. The high price target for CALT is $52.00 and the low price target for CALT is $44.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.00, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a forecasted upside of 118.1% from its current price of $22.01. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) does not currently pay a dividend. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

In the past three months, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.37% of the stock of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT



Earnings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.71) to ($1.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is -9.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is -9.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a P/B Ratio of 3.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

