Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Cango last released its earnings data on May 30th, 2021. The reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $2.32. The company earned $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year ($3.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.2. Earnings for Cango are expected to grow by 152.63% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.48 per share. Cango has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Cango will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 9:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159690”.

Cango does not currently pay a dividend. Cango does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cango insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.93% of the stock of Cango is held by institutions.

Earnings for Cango are expected to grow by 152.63% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Cango is 1.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of Cango is 1.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.02. Cango has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

