Earnings and Growth Analysis : CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Earnings results for CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

CBM Bancorp last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. CBM Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CBM Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Dividend Strength: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

CBM Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. CBM Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

In the past three months, CBM Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.04% of the stock of CBM Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 15.11% of the stock of CBM Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB



CBM Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here