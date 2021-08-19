Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Earnings results for Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Despegar.com last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.20. The company earned $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. Despegar.com has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year (($2.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Despegar.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.93) to $0.10 per share. Despegar.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Despegar.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Despegar.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.80%. The high price target for DESP is $23.00 and the low price target for DESP is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com does not currently pay a dividend. Despegar.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

In the past three months, Despegar.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.86% of the stock of Despegar.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP



Earnings for Despegar.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.93) to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Despegar.com is -4.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Despegar.com is -4.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Despegar.com has a P/B Ratio of 8.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

