Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Earnings results for Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.29.

Farfetch last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business earned $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Its revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Farfetch has generated ($9.75) earnings per share over the last year (($9.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Farfetch are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.36) per share. Farfetch has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Farfetch will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Farfetch in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.64%. The high price target for FTCH is $84.00 and the low price target for FTCH is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch does not currently pay a dividend. Farfetch does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

In the past three months, Farfetch insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 77.01% of the stock of Farfetch is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH



Earnings for Farfetch are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Farfetch is -4.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

