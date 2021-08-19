Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Earnings results for Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flora Growth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 46.19%. The high price target for FLGC is $6.00 and the low price target for FLGC is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Flora Growth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Flora Growth has a forecasted downside of 46.2% from its current price of $11.15. Flora Growth has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth does not currently pay a dividend. Flora Growth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

In the past three months, Flora Growth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.03% of the stock of Flora Growth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC



More latest stories: here