Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Earnings results for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $10.85 million during the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Dividend Strength: Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) does not currently pay a dividend. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

In the past three months, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.42% of the stock of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU



The P/E ratio of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) is -6.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a P/B Ratio of 0.29. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

