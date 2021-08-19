Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Earnings results for Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Grupo Supervielle last announced its earnings results on May 27th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business earned $120.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Grupo Supervielle has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Earnings for Grupo Supervielle are expected to decrease by -3.57% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.27 per share. Grupo Supervielle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Supervielle in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle has a dividend yield of 0.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Grupo Supervielle does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Grupo Supervielle is 1.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Grupo Supervielle will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.70% next year. This indicates that Grupo Supervielle will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

In the past three months, Grupo Supervielle insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.87% of the stock of Grupo Supervielle is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV



Earnings for Grupo Supervielle are expected to decrease by -3.57% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Supervielle is 4.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of Grupo Supervielle is 4.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.67. Grupo Supervielle has a P/B Ratio of 0.35. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

