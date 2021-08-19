Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Earnings results for Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($1.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Earnings for Hollysys Automation Technologies are expected to grow by 19.88% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.05 per share. Hollysys Automation Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hollysys Automation Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.42%. The high price target for HOLI is $24.00 and the low price target for HOLI is $24.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hollysys Automation Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a forecasted upside of 24.4% from its current price of $19.29. Hollysys Automation Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hollysys Automation Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 15.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hollysys Automation Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.76% next year. This indicates that Hollysys Automation Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

In the past three months, Hollysys Automation Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 73.14% of the stock of Hollysys Automation Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI



Earnings for Hollysys Automation Technologies are expected to grow by 19.88% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.80. The P/E ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.20. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here