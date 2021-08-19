Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Earnings results for Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize Holding Limited is estimated to report earnings on 08/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Huize last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.18 million for the quarter. Huize has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.8. Huize has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Dividend Strength: Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize does not currently pay a dividend. Huize does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

In the past three months, Huize insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.64% of the stock of Huize is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ



The P/E ratio of Huize is 59.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of Huize is 59.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.67. Huize has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

