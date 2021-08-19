Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Earnings results for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Kohl’s last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has generated ($1.21) earnings per share over the last year ($2.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Earnings for Kohl’s are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $4.32 to $4.80 per share. Kohl’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Kohl’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kohl’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.15%. The high price target for KSS is $71.00 and the low price target for KSS is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s pays a meaningful dividend of 1.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kohl’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Kohl’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.83% next year. This indicates that Kohl’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

In the past three months, Kohl’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Kohl’s is held by insiders. 79.37% of the stock of Kohl’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS



Earnings for Kohl’s are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $4.32 to $4.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Kohl’s is 20.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.80. The P/E ratio of Kohl’s is 20.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.30. Kohl’s has a PEG Ratio of 1.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kohl’s has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

