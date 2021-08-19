How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Earnings results for Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Koss last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. Koss has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.2. Koss has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Dividend Strength: Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss does not currently pay a dividend. Koss does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

In the past three months, Koss insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,647,690.00 in company stock. 71.49% of the stock of Koss is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.53% of the stock of Koss is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS



The P/E ratio of Koss is 361.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.80. The P/E ratio of Koss is 361.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 26.76. Koss has a P/B Ratio of 8.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here