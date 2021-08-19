Will stock surge before Earnings results? LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Earnings results for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LSI Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.66%. The high price target for LYTS is $16.50 and the low price target for LYTS is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LSI Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.75, LSI Industries has a forecasted upside of 89.7% from its current price of $7.25. LSI Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LSI Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of LSI Industries is 166.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, LSI Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.45% next year. This indicates that LSI Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

In the past three months, LSI Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of LSI Industries is held by insiders. 69.31% of the stock of LSI Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS



Earnings for LSI Industries are expected to grow by 62.96% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of LSI Industries is 27.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of LSI Industries is 27.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.57. LSI Industries has a PEG Ratio of 0.67. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. LSI Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

