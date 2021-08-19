Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Earnings results for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.81.

Macy’s last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Its revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has generated ($2.21) earnings per share over the last year (($0.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Macy’s are expected to decrease by -11.42% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $1.94 per share. Macy’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Macy’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “1495500”.

Analyst Opinion on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Macy’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.46%. The high price target for M is $23.00 and the low price target for M is $14.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s does not currently pay a dividend. Macy’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Macy’s (NYSE:M)

In the past three months, Macy’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,841,310.00 in company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Macy’s is held by insiders. 76.02% of the stock of Macy’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Macy’s (NYSE:M



Earnings for Macy's are expected to decrease by -11.42% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $1.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Macy's is -21.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Macy's has a PEG Ratio of 0.72. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Macy's has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

