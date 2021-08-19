, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Earnings results for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.26.

Analyst Opinion on Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $211.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.77%. The high price target for MSGS is $224.00 and the low price target for MSGS is $195.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Madison Square Garden Sports has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $211.00, Madison Square Garden Sports has a forecasted upside of 35.8% from its current price of $155.41. Madison Square Garden Sports has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports does not currently pay a dividend. Madison Square Garden Sports does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

In the past three months, Madison Square Garden Sports insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.75% of the stock of Madison Square Garden Sports is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.91% of the stock of Madison Square Garden Sports is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS



Earnings for Madison Square Garden Sports are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.34) to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Madison Square Garden Sports is -26.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Madison Square Garden Sports is -26.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here