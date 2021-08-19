Earnings and Growth Analysis : MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

Earnings results for MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

MINISO Group last announced its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. MINISO Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for MINISO Group are expected to grow by 510.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.61 per share. MINISO Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. MINISO Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MINISO Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.22%. The high price target for MNSO is $25.20 and the low price target for MNSO is $25.20. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MINISO Group does not currently pay a dividend. MINISO Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MINISO Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.40% of the stock of MINISO Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for MINISO Group are expected to grow by 510.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.61 per share. MINISO Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

