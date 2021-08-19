Nothing seems to bother My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Earnings results for My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size last released its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $0.03 million during the quarter. My Size has generated ($1.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.86) diluted earnings per share). My Size has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for My Size in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.78%. The high price target for MYSZ is $2.00 and the low price target for MYSZ is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

My Size has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, My Size has a forecasted upside of 77.8% from its current price of $1.13. My Size has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size does not currently pay a dividend. My Size does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

In the past three months, My Size insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of My Size is held by insiders. Only 0.62% of the stock of My Size is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ



The P/E ratio of My Size is -1.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of My Size is -1.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. My Size has a P/B Ratio of 3.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

