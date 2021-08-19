thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Earnings results for Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12.

Patria Investments last issued its earnings data on May 20th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm earned $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Patria Investments has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5. Earnings for Patria Investments are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.99 per share. Patria Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Patria Investments will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Patria Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.27%. The high price target for PAX is $30.00 and the low price target for PAX is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Patria Investments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.83, Patria Investments has a forecasted upside of 55.3% from its current price of $15.35. Patria Investments has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments pays a meaningful dividend of 2.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Patria Investments does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Patria Investments is 80.77%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Patria Investments will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.42% next year. This indicates that Patria Investments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

In the past three months, Patria Investments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 97.96% of the stock of Patria Investments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX



Earnings for Patria Investments are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Patria Investments is 29.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of Patria Investments is 29.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.67. Patria Investments has a P/B Ratio of 13.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

