Earnings and Growth Analysis : Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Earnings results for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.86.

Analyst Opinion on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Performance Food Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.18%. The high price target for PFGC is $66.00 and the low price target for PFGC is $43.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group does not currently pay a dividend. Performance Food Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

In the past three months, Performance Food Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Performance Food Group is held by insiders. 75.52% of the stock of Performance Food Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC



Earnings for Performance Food Group are expected to grow by 77.69% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Performance Food Group is -39.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Performance Food Group is -39.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Performance Food Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

