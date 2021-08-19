Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Earnings results for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18.

Petco Health and Wellness last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.9. Earnings for Petco Health and Wellness are expected to grow by 12.16% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.83 per share. Petco Health and Wellness has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Petco Health and Wellness will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.31%. The high price target for WOOF is $32.00 and the low price target for WOOF is $16.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Petco Health and Wellness has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Petco Health and Wellness has a forecasted upside of 37.3% from its current price of $19.30. Petco Health and Wellness has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness does not currently pay a dividend. Petco Health and Wellness does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

In the past three months, Petco Health and Wellness insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $585,948,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Petco Health and Wellness is held by insiders. 54.91% of the stock of Petco Health and Wellness is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF



Earnings for Petco Health and Wellness are expected to grow by 12.16% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Petco Health and Wellness is 83.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.80. The P/E ratio of Petco Health and Wellness is 83.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a PEG Ratio of 0.61. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Petco Health and Wellness has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

