Nothing seems to bother QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Earnings results for QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

QIWI plc is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

QIWI last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37. The business earned $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. QIWI has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year ($1.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Earnings for QIWI are expected to grow by 1.10% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.84 per share. QIWI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. QIWI will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722017”.

Analyst Opinion on QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QIWI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.90%. The high price target for QIWI is $14.00 and the low price target for QIWI is $12.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

QIWI is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. QIWI does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of QIWI is 35.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, QIWI will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.48% next year. This indicates that QIWI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

In the past three months, QIWI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.58% of the stock of QIWI is held by institutions.

Earnings for QIWI are expected to grow by 1.10% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of QIWI is 4.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of QIWI is 4.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 46.28. QIWI has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

