Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

Earnings results for RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 08/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

RISE Education Cayman last released its earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RISE Education Cayman are expected to grow by 111.76% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.36 per share. RISE Education Cayman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RISE Education Cayman in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 264.32%. The high price target for REDU is $2.90 and the low price target for REDU is $2.90. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RISE Education Cayman has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman does not currently pay a dividend. RISE Education Cayman does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

In the past three months, RISE Education Cayman insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.89% of the stock of RISE Education Cayman is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU



Earnings for RISE Education Cayman are expected to grow by 111.76% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of RISE Education Cayman is -5.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RISE Education Cayman has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

