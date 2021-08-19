Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Earnings results for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stevanato Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.30%. The high price target for STVN is $27.00 and the low price target for STVN is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stevanato Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.29, Stevanato Group has a forecasted upside of 25.3% from its current price of $20.18. Stevanato Group has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group does not currently pay a dividend. Stevanato Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

In the past three months, Stevanato Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN



Earnings for Stevanato Group are expected to remain at $0.47 per share in the coming year.

More latest stories: here