Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Earnings results for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tapestry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.37%. The high price target for TPR is $65.00 and the low price target for TPR is $24.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tapestry has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.86, Tapestry has a forecasted upside of 3.4% from its current price of $41.46. Tapestry has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry does not currently pay a dividend. Tapestry does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

In the past three months, Tapestry insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Tapestry is held by insiders. 81.92% of the stock of Tapestry is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR



Earnings for Tapestry are expected to grow by 8.48% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Tapestry is 34.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of Tapestry is 34.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.28. Tapestry has a PEG Ratio of 1.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tapestry has a P/B Ratio of 5.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

