Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

Earnings results for The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

Cato Corporation (The) is estimated to report earnings on 08/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

The Cato last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 20th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $213.09 million during the quarter. The Cato has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.8. The Cato has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

Dividend Strength: The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato pays a meaningful dividend of 2.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Cato does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

In the past three months, The Cato insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.27% of the stock of The Cato is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 69.18% of the stock of The Cato is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Cato (NYSE:CATO



The P/E ratio of The Cato is 101.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of The Cato is 101.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.28. The Cato has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

