Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Earnings results for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Analyst Opinion on The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Estée Lauder Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $318.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.25%. The high price target for EL is $367.00 and the low price target for EL is $220.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Estée Lauder Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $318.29, The Estée Lauder Companies has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $319.08. The Estée Lauder Companies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend yield of 0.66%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Estée Lauder Companies has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Estée Lauder Companies is 51.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Estée Lauder Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.69% next year. This indicates that The Estée Lauder Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

In the past three months, The Estée Lauder Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $99,231,472.00 in company stock. 13.95% of the stock of The Estée Lauder Companies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.19% of the stock of The Estée Lauder Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL



Earnings for The Estée Lauder Companies are expected to grow by 15.35% in the coming year, from $6.19 to $7.14 per share. The P/E ratio of The Estée Lauder Companies is 85.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of The Estée Lauder Companies is 85.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 29.42. The Estée Lauder Companies has a PEG Ratio of 4.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Estée Lauder Companies has a P/B Ratio of 29.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

