may delivered a positive earnings surprise VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Earnings results for VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VEON in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.98, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.67%. The high price target for VEON is $2.40 and the low price target for VEON is $1.80. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON does not currently pay a dividend. VEON does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

In the past three months, VEON insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.56% of the stock of VEON is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON



Earnings for VEON are expected to grow by 14.63% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of VEON is -8.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VEON is -8.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VEON has a PEG Ratio of 0.37. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. VEON has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

