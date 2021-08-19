worth buying post Earnings results? WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Earnings results for WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

WVS Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $1.28 million during the quarter. WVS Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. WVS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WVS Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WVS Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, WVS Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.00% of the stock of WVS Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 25.50% of the stock of WVS Financial is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of WVS Financial is 20.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.79. The P/E ratio of WVS Financial is 20.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.67. WVS Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

