Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Earnings results for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Yatra Online last posted its quarterly earnings data on June 8th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm earned $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Yatra Online has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Yatra Online are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.01 per share. Yatra Online has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Yatra Online will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “1398980”.

Analyst Opinion on Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yatra Online in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.88%. The high price target for YTRA is $4.00 and the low price target for YTRA is $3.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online does not currently pay a dividend. Yatra Online does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

In the past three months, Yatra Online insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.60% of the stock of Yatra Online is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Yatra Online are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Yatra Online is -6.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Yatra Online is -6.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Yatra Online has a P/B Ratio of 6.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

