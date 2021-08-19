Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Earnings results for Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Yiren Digital last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $167.89 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.91) diluted earnings per share). Yiren Digital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Yiren Digital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 646-254-3697 with passcode “9992662”.

Yiren Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Yiren Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Yiren Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.20% of the stock of Yiren Digital is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.48% of the stock of Yiren Digital is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Yiren Digital is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Yiren Digital is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Yiren Digital has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

