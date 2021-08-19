Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Earnings results for Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Zepp Health last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter. Zepp Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Zepp Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Zepp Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159349”.

Analyst Opinion on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Zepp Health.

Dividend Strength: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health does not currently pay a dividend. Zepp Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

In the past three months, Zepp Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.30% of the stock of Zepp Health is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP



The P/E ratio of Zepp Health is 25.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.80. The P/E ratio of Zepp Health is 25.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.38. Zepp Health has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here