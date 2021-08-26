Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Earnings results for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.03%. The high price target for FLWS is $24.00 and the low price target for FLWS is $24.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a forecasted downside of 22.0% from its current price of $30.78. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM does not currently pay a dividend. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

In the past three months, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,508,629.00 in company stock. 51.28% of the stock of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.14% of the stock of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS



Earnings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM are expected to grow by 3.74% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $1.94 per share. The P/E ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is 17.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.82. The P/E ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is 17.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a P/B Ratio of 4.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

