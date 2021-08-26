Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Earnings results for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Abercrombie & Fitch last released its earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year ($2.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Earnings for Abercrombie & Fitch are expected to decrease by -15.03% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $2.94 per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Abercrombie & Fitch will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “6066366”.

Analyst Opinion on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abercrombie & Fitch in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.81%. The high price target for ANF is $64.00 and the low price target for ANF is $18.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch does not currently pay a dividend. Abercrombie & Fitch does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

In the past three months, Abercrombie & Fitch insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Abercrombie & Fitch is held by insiders. 89.68% of the stock of Abercrombie & Fitch is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF



Earnings for Abercrombie & Fitch are expected to decrease by -15.03% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $2.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Abercrombie & Fitch is 14.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of Abercrombie & Fitch is 14.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. Abercrombie & Fitch has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Abercrombie & Fitch has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

