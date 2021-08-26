How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Earnings results for Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Afya last released its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Earnings for Afya are expected to grow by 34.83% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.20 per share. Afya has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Afya will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Afya in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.17%. The high price target for AFYA is $34.00 and the low price target for AFYA is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Afya has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.14, Afya has a forecasted upside of 42.2% from its current price of $21.20. Afya has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya does not currently pay a dividend. Afya does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

In the past three months, Afya insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.80% of the stock of Afya is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA



Earnings for Afya are expected to grow by 34.83% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Afya is 35.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.74. The P/E ratio of Afya is 35.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.54. Afya has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Afya has a P/B Ratio of 3.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here